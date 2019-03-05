Stopped at Airport: Man Detained After Murdering Ex-Brother-in-law in UAE
(Shutterstock/ File)
He killed the man for divorcing his sister.
A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Ajman Police for stabbing his former brother-in-law to death last Saturday.
The accused arrived in the UAE with an intention to kill the 40-year-old man after he divorced his sister.
The suspect was arrested at Dubai International Airport when he was trying to flee the country.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
