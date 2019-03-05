Stopped at Airport: Man Detained After Murdering Ex-Brother-in-law in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File)

He killed the man for divorcing his sister.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Ajman Police for stabbing his former brother-in-law to death last Saturday.

The accused arrived in the UAE with an intention to kill the 40-year-old man after he divorced his sister.

The suspect was arrested at Dubai International Airport when he was trying to flee the country.

