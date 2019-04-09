Student Becomes Instagram High Flyer After His Amazing Morphs

James McAvoy & Tom Hardy (Instagram Morphy_me)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Follow >

A French student has become an Instagram sensation, with a Hollywood following, after he started creating amazing morphs of famous faces.

The Instagram star, who goes by the name of Morphy_me (his real name is unknown), 25, from France, has spent hours painstakingly morphing celebrity faces from film, sport, music and royalty.

He's even morphed the young royals together - so if you've ever wondered what the Duchesses would look like if their faces were combined then he gives you a glimpse into the possibility, along with a morph of Prince William and Harry too.

Now the Instagram account has thousands of followers, including some celebrities themselves.

Morphy's eye-catching work has seen him fuse pop princesses like Rihanna and Ariana Grande, and morph actors Paul Rudd and Ryan Reynolds.

Sports stars and former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have been combined, as well as British screen legends Colin Firth and Ewan McGregor, and Hollywood greats George Clooney and Matt Damon.

Legend Marilyn Monroe has been joined with modern-day sultry songstress Lana Del Rey, and actor-turned UN special envoy Angelina Jolie has been mixed with Australian model Miranda Kerr.

Morphy_me said: 'I already did some morphs before, just for me, and thought it would be cool to share them. It has been really unexpected to see this account becoming big.'

'It takes me around an hour to do a morph. A bit longer than when I started, because I now try to do them as detailed as I can. The way I do them is still my secret.

'I love many of my morphs, but I think the one I made of Natalie Portman and Lana Del Rey is honestly my favourite. In my opinion we can really see both of them at the same time. I admire those two women, and I love this photo.

'The celebrities have never directly contacted me, but many celebrities noticed my morphs, including Lily Collins, Mark Hamill, Gigi Hadid, Doutzen Kroes and Lily Aldridge. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are even following me, it's just so crazy.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.