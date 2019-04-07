Suicide is The Leading Cause of Death Among White Males in The US
(Shutterstock)
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among white males in the United States.
The National Institute of Health estimates that suicides are responsible for twice as many deaths as homicides in the country.
Half the people that commit suicide have no known mental health condition because depression often goes undiagnosed, making those most susceptible to suicide not easy to suspect.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Health Care System Flaws and Lack of Private Insurance Contribute to Higher Deaths Among Black Heart Transplant Patients
- New report indicates suicide rates up in Jordan
- Live long and prosper? For this Middle East country, only part of this is true...
- Raghda's photograph found among Saddam Hussein's personal belongings
- Child suicide rate rising in Egypt