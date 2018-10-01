Technician Sentenced to 6 Months for Sex Harassment in UAE

Mobile Technician Man. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A mobile technician was sentenced to six months in jail by the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court on charges of sexual harassment.

The accused was found guilty of groping a woman, abusing her privacy by accessing personal photos saved in her mobile phone while she gave to the accused to repair its cracked screen.

The case dated back to July 22 when a complaint was lodged at the Maamura police station. The woman accused him of intentionally touching her body against her will.

The plaintiff gave him the passcode of her mobile phone to repair, but he instead accessed her private photos without her consent in violation of the law.

The defence lawyer denied the accusations and told the court that the lawsuit papers did not include any evidence that his client (accused) has abused the plaintiff. He added that the mobile technician did not use force against the young woman or threatened her to commit the claimed crime.

"He did not know the victim and could never dare to do any of the claimed charges," said the lawyer.

The defendant denied abusing her or touching her body on purpose. He said he touched her shoulder unintentionally while handing over her the phone and also apologised for the act.

The lawyer said the plaintiff refused to pay the due Dh100 against fixing her mobile and lodged a complaint against him instead though she was driving an exotic car and her siblings were in her company.

He added that the young woman filed the complaint four hours later to the claimed abuse.

The court, having heard the defence lawyer's pleading, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to six months in prison, and deportation thereafter.

