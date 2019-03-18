Teen Cracks Egg on Head of Australian Senator

"Eggboy" goes viral after teen cracks egg on Australian senator's head following comments about New Zealand mass shooting (Twitter)

Australian senator Fraser Anning was thrown egg on Saturday by a young boy named Will Collony after his anti-immigrant comments following the Friday’s New Zealand terror attack.

Collony threw an egg at Anning during a news conference in Melbourne. Then, Anning hit him in the face.

The protest came after Anning's statement following twin mosque attacks in New Zealand, where a total of 50 people were killed.

The senator said the attack was the result of Muslim immigration into New Zealand. "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?" he tweeted.

