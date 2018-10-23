Teen Miraculously Walks After Being Hit by Taxi, Tossed in Air in Hong Kong

(Facebook /cap9u)

A teenage girl who was hit by a taxi and tossed through the air has miraculously walked away from the accident unscathed.

The girl was crossing a pedestrian crossing in Hong Kong’s New Territories when she was bowled over by the vehicle around 4.27pm (HKT) last Tuesday.

The taxi’s dashcam footage shows the girl in school uniform attempt to cross the street as the vehicle approaches.

She is tossed in the air, and is flipped over the car’s bonnet before falling to the ground.

Moments later she stands up and walks back to the footpath, sporting a slight limp but otherwise seeming to be unharmed by the sudden collision.

She was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital with a leg injury, The Straits Times reported.

Senior Inspector Jacky Chan said drivers need to be alert when driving through a crossing.

'Pedestrians should be fully attentive, observe traffic conditions and lights, and not play with their cellphones or do anything that is distracting you from observing the road.'

The video was posted to the Facebook page cap9u and has more than 71,000 views.

This article has been adapted from its original source.