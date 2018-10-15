Teenage Brawl Outside McDonald's in UK Leads to Man Fighting for His Life

(Shutterstock/File)

Two boys including a 13-year-old have been arrested after a brawl left a man fighting for his life.

The children, aged 13 and 15, are in custody after the incident outside a McDonald's in Hadleigh on Saturday, Essex Police said.

The man suffered a life-threatening head injury when he fell following an altercation with a group outside the fast food restaurant on the town's High Street at around 8.55pm.

The 13-year-old, from Leigh-on-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The other boy, from Benfleet, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, assault with intent to resist arrest, and assisting offenders, the force said.

Witnesses are asked to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting 1450 of 13/10.

