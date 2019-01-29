Tehran Bans Waling Dogs in Public Places
(Shutterstock)
Iranian authorities have banned walking dogs in public places in the capital Tehran, according to the Tehran police chief on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Iran's Young Journalists Club (YJC) news agency, Hossein Rahimi said those violating the ban will be penalized.
He said walking the dogs in public places such as parks and yards causes fear among people.
Rahimi, however, said carrying dogs in vehicles will not be forbidden.
The provincial chief prosecutor has recently brought the ban on agenda in Tehran's eastern Lavasan district, where a woman has been attacked by a dog.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
