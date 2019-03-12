Tehran Music Body Sets up Databank for Iranian Artists

(Shutterstock)

The Iran Music Association in Tehran has launched a music databank providing information about the veteran musicians of the country.

The users can search more detailed information about the musicians at the website www.nay.ir, which was officially introduced during a ceremony at the Music Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Ali Torabi, the director of the Music Office and Ali Sabetnia, the director of the association.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sabetnia said that some provinces have good and comprehensive information about the regional musicians, and expressed his hope that the veterans cooperate in providing more data.

Torabi also said that all the data have been collected and preserved at the office, and the website can gradually be completed with the information.

Project advisor Keivan Farzin also said that information about music managers both from the public and private sectors is available in the database.

