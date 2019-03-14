Tehran Will Celebrate 28 Days of Clean Air

Winter Tehran view (Shutterstock)

Tehrani citizens will celebrate the new [Iranian calendar] year (starting March 21) experiencing 28 days of clean air and without even a day of unhealthy air quality, IRNA reported on Wednesday. Last year, the capital’s air quality stayed clean for only 14 days.

According to the Air Quality Control Company, during the current year, 271 days of good air quality were reported compared to that of last year amounting to 243 days.

The air quality index of Tehran reached unhealthy for sensitive groups for 100 days last year, which have reduced by 41 days, being unhealthy for sensitive groups for 59 days this year.

Moreover, 8 days of unhealthy air quality for all groups has been reported in the capital over the same period last year, while Tehraners did not breathe an unhealthy day during the current year.

This is while, in the Iranian calendar year 1395 (March 2015- March 2016), unhealthy levels of air pollution haunted the capital for 9 days.

Furthermore, three years ago, air pollution has put Tehran's air in unhealthy conditions for 5 days, while hitting hazardous levels for one day. And in the calendar year of 1393 (March 2014-March 2015) also the capital’s air quality reached a level which was unhealthy for all groups for 4 days.

