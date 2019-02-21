Tennessee: Get Drunk, Join a Training Course!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Tennessee police department is seeking volunteers willing to get drunk for a training exercise, with drinks and transportation provided.

The Coopertown Police Department said six volunteers will be treated to a day of drinking to help officers learn to make decisions during traffic stops and DUI checkpoints.

Sgt. Parker of the Coopertown Police Department told the Smokey Barn News volunteers can request certain types of alcohol in advance of the late June event, but they shouldn't expect any "top shelf" drinks.

The Kutztown Police Department in Pennsylvania recently put out a call seeking three volunteers willing to "drink to the point of intoxication" for a similar training exercise. The department said the April 4 event will help teach officers how to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

