Tennessee Hotel Camera Catches Bear Wandering Inside Lobby

A visitor to a Tennessee resort captured video of an unusual visitor -- a black bear -- wandering around inside the hotel lobby.

Eric Bennecker said he was at the Margaritaville Resort, a Jimmy Buffet-themed hotel in Gatlinburg, on a sales call when he spotted the bear in a rear lobby area of the building.

Bennecker said his video was filmed through a window from the resort's office and no one was in the lobby with the bear at the time.

The footage shows the bruin wandering around inside the room for a few minutes before leaving through the automatic doors.

Resort officials said bears have been seen outside the facility before but the animal in the video was the first to come inside.





