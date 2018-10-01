Thank You Very Much: Indian Boss Offers Mercedes SUVs, Flats to Employees

Businessman grants Mercedes cars to employees. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The boss wanted to honour them for their loyalty and hard work.

We all want an ideal boss. However, few employees in Surat in India have no reason to complain as their boss handed them keys of a Mercedes Benz GLS SUVs.

The businessman in news for his gesture is Savji Dholakia, the owner of Hari Krishna Exports. He was in the news two years ago for gifting his employees 400 flats and 1,260 cars.

This time around, he handed over a brand new Mercedes to three of his employees for completing 25 years in the company.

The keys were handed over at an event in Surat by Madhya Pradesh governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel, according to a report in The Times of India.

"These three had joined us when they were just around 13 or 15 years old. They started with learning to cut diamonds and polish it and now they are not only experts but most senior and one of the most trusted people of our country," he told the newspaper.

"I felt we must recognize their work and loyalty to the company and so I decided to gift them these cars as our gratitude to them and their loyalty and hard work," he further said.

