Is There a Gay Anthem? Listen to The Song!

Little Mix performed Secret Love Song part II with a LGBT flag behind them, in Dubai, where being gay is illegal (Twitter)

Popular British girl band Little Mix caused a stir in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after performing a “gay anthem” to the backdrop of a giant LGBT flag in Dubai, where homosexuality is illegal.

The band, which was performing as part of an all-star concert to celebrate the Global Teacher Prize, began to sing “Secret Love Song, Pt. II” before the colourful Pride flag appeared on the screen.

“Why can’t I hold you in the street?/ Why can’t I kiss you on the dance floor?/ I wish that it could be like that/ Why can’t it be like that? ‘Coz I’m yours,” the girl band sang to the large crowd.

LGBT rights are non existent in the UAE, where homosexuality, transgenderism, and cross dressing are illegal and punishable with lengthy prison terms.

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai has highlighted the hypocrisy of the Abu Dhabi in its crackdowns.

"The UAE has built a tolerant, cosmopolitan image, but the laws continue to reflect the conservative, traditional values of the society. It is not uncommon for visitors to be confused about what is or is not acceptable behaviour," she said.

However, even where homosexual acts are not criminalised in the Middle East, a largely conservative Muslim society where open displays of same-sex love and being transgender are severely frowned upon, homosexuals can often face harassment and abuse.

Despite the threats however, some LGBT communities remain defiant, including in Lebanon and Turkey where many attend the Pride festival in spite of warnings from Islamist groups.

This article has been adapted from its original source.