There is no One Way to Tie Your Shoelaces But Many

You might think you know the best way to tie your shoelaces, but this mind-blowing viral video will likely put that to the test.

The clip, originally shared on Weibo and viewed almost 12million times on Twitter, shows 12 inventive ways you can criss-cross your laces, including braids and tying them into a four leaf clover.

Twitter users said they had their 'mind blown' after watching - but others claimed they were simply too time-consuming to try at home.

Twitter user Bob Kitt shared the clip with the caption: 'I've been doing it wrong all my life.' And was quickly inundated with responses.

'I'm so mind-blown,' one wrote. 'It looks so pretty and stylish, I took notes.' 'I need a manual,' wrote another.

Some users joked by sharing pictures of their tangled laces and pretending they had tried on the techniques.

'That went well,' one wrote along with a picture of old yellow laces.

However, others noted the techniques would be too time-consuming, with many referring to the 'Ain't nobody got time for that' meme.

'I don't have time for this,' one wrote. 'Who's got the time?,' asked several others in the thread.

'Needed this tutorial maybe ten years ago. Now I'm too lazy to do it,' one wrote.

'I've found that normal works best,' observed another.

'Saw this but seems like hard work remembering all the combinations,' complained another Twitter user.

'Yes, reckon you'd waste a lot of time on those combinations,' replied another.

Another user jokingly pointed out another issues: 'Who owns that much shoelace?'

