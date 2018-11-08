Thief Steals 3 Unique Turtles From Danish Zoo

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A zoo in Denmark is pleading for the return of three rare turtles that officials said were stolen from the facility during operating hours.

The Randers Tropical Zoo said the three Burmese star turtles were taken from their indoor exhibit at some point during public visitation hours Sunday.

Zoo officials said the fences in the exhibit are too high for the turtles to have escaped on their own.

The zoo said it will not press charges against the thieves if they voluntarily return the animals unharmed.

Officials said they had planned to attempt to breed the rare turtles, which have not been successfully bred in captivity for five years.

