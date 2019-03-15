Three in Jail After Trying to Sell Fake Money in Dubai

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Dubai court has sentenced three Arab men to two years each in jail for trading a large amount of fake dollar bills for valid ones with a police informant.

According to public prosecution records, counterfeit currency of $30,500 was seized from the three defendants, including a 31-year-old Egyptian electrician, a 47-year-old Sudanese businessman and a 28-year-old Syrian man, after they were caught red-handed selling the fake currency notes to a police source.

The Court of First Instance found them guilty of the charges of possession of fake bills for circulation and attempted fraud. It ordered their deportation after ending their jail terms and paying Dh200,000 each as fine.

The arrest was made on November 11, 2017, near a shopping centre in Deira.

A police officer recounted to the investigating prosecutor they had been tipped off the defendants' possessing fake dollar currency notes and their plan to sell it. "Our informant went to meet them on the day of the incident and he pretended he was interested in buying the money. After striking the deal, he signalled to us and we raided the car they were in."

The verdict can be appealed within 15 days from the issuance date.

