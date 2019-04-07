Three Sons Assault, Insult Their Father in UAE

(Shutterstock)

A Gulf national and his three sons are on trial in a UAE court over charges of assault and insult.

The father and his sons appeared in the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court for 'mutual assault'. As per the sheet of indictment, the three sons beat up their father, abused him as well as assaulting and abusing their father's second wife (an Asian expat)



On the other hand, the father is facing charges of swearing at his three sons, daughter and first wife, as well as assaulting two of his sons.



According to court records, the chain of events took place after the father refused to let his sons, daughter and first wife move into his new house - where he was living with his new wife after marriage.

The children insisted that it was their mother's right to move to the new house, however the father claimed that he had revoked her rights after - allegedly - divorcing their mother (his first wife).





The three sons, as per the prosecution's statement, threatened to kick their father out of his new house, while the other two sons threatened to prevent their father's second wife from entering the house.



The second and third sons also insulted and threatened the new wife via mobile, claiming that they have had the right to move into their father's new house.



The second wife told the court that the first son assaulted his father, while the second son verbally abused him and her.

"They have sent very indecent and disgraceful text messages to us."



Meanwhile, as per the sons' statement, the father allegedly insulted and disgraced them and their mother (his first wife) via text messages. They claimed that he had also assaulted two of his sons.



All litigants denied the charges in court - with the chief judge proposing an amicable settlement.

The sons agreed, saying that "he is still our father and there is no problem to end this litigation in a peaceful way as the UAE marks the Year of Tolerance."



However, the father refused the proposal, and told the court that he was appalled at being abused and beaten up by his own kids.

"I have brought them up and fed them - but got 'rewarded' by being insulted and assaulted.



"I could never insult them because I would be insulting myself," he claimed.



Showing empathy for the father, the chief judge reprimanded the sons for their ill behaviour towards their father.

"How dare you assault and insult your father? Your children will behave with you in the same manner"



The lawyers of both sides requested some time to review the case and prepare their arguments. The court adjourned the case to next Wednesday (April 10), and advised the sons to try to end the case amicably.



It is noteworthy that people present at the court tried to find an amicable solution to the case, but the father - offended by his children's behaviour - refused any such settlement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.