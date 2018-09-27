Titillating News Tidbits From Kuwait

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Abdally customs officers foiled the attempt of an Iraqi driver to smuggle out 550,000 US dollars by hiding the money in his car. He was sent to the concerned authorities to question him on why the money was hidden and not declared.

Faclon trainer fined

Environment police arrested a citizen for possession of dead pigeons which he used to train his falcon for hunting. Policemen spotted the man in an open area training the falcon and saw the dead birds. He was charged for being in clear violation of the environmental law. He claimed he was not aware that it is illegal to keep dead birds. Both the falcon and dead birds were kept by authorities. The punishment of such offense is up to one year in jail and a KD 5000 fine.

Juvenille gunman caught

Detectives arrested a juvenile in a possession of an air rifle and for shooting an Indian from the roof of his family’s home. The Indian was hit in his foot while walking home from work. The juvenile claimed he was hunting when the incident took place and the police questioned what he was hunting in residential area.

Sleeping drug user

Policemen woke up a drug user when they found him sleeping next to his car on the highway after having a flat tire. He also had the drug called “chemical” by its street name on him. He was arrested and sent to concerned authorities. Alanbaa/Alrai

This article has been adapted from its original source.