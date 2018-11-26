Top 4 Places to Watch Fireworks in UAE National Day in Dubai

Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. (AFP)

If you aren't travelling, here's how you can indulge in the festivities.

The 47th UAE National Day is fast approaching. With several buildings and public places already adorned in the colours of UAE national flag, residents are gearing up for the festivities in store.

The four-day weekend is just around the corner. A two-day holiday has been announced for both public and private sectors on the occasion of the 47th National Day.

Those with regular weekend offs on Friday and Saturday will enjoy two additional holidays next week, on December 2, Sunday and December 3, Monday. Work will resume on December 4, Tuesday.

If you are among the ones not travelling out of the UAE for the long weekend, you can indulge in the festivities and enjoy fireworks at multiple locations in Dubai.

1. La Mer

An evening of musical concerts and fireworks is slated on December 1 and December 2 at La Mer in Dubai. The firework display will light up the skies around the beach destination at 9pm and visitors can stay further for a free concert.

Famous singers Fouad Abdul Wahed and Mohammed Al Shehhi will perform on December 1 and December 2 respectively.

Timings: 9 pm

More details on their website.

2. The Beach, JBR

Gear up for spectacular fireworks at the Beach, JBR on December 1 and December 2 at 8pm. And if you fancy, you can enjoy over four 20-minute sessions every evening starting from November 30 to December 3 from 6pm.

To get an unhindered view of the fireworks, you can head to Roxy Cinemas and watch it straight from the balcony.

Timings: 8pm





3. Dubai Festival City Mall

If you have been to the fireworks at Dubai Festival City, you know it is anything but grand. For the long weekend, there will be two fireworks shows on December 2 at 9pm and 11pm. Festivities will begin from 2pm, including a special Ayala dance performance.

A brand new IMAGINE show beaming with colours of the UAE flag will highlight across the waters of the Festival Bay.

Timings: IMAGINE show: 9pm and 11pm

Fireworks: 9pm and 11pm.

More details on their website.

4. Al Seef

Al Sees will be taken over by a symphony of fire, lights and colours as fireworks will take over the sky at Al Seef in Dubai. Fireworks will set off at 8.30pm apart from the cultural events held during the evening.

Timings: 8.30pm

This article has been adapted from its original source.