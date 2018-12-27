Top Things to Enjoy Before New Year in UAE

The spectacular fireworks over Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. (Marwan Naamani / AFP)

Looking for something to do? Here's our guide to spend your off days.

Fireworks!

It's Dubai and it's a special event, so guess what? The city's night sky will light up with firework displays throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival with displays taking place each Thursday and Friday at Al Seef, La Mer and The Beach. The popular Market Outside the Box pop-up market has also returned to Burj Park.

Weekly surprises

In what is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of DSF offers, starting today, all Majid Al Futtaim Malls in Dubai will offer massive discounts on an exclusive range of products during the DSF Weekend Surprise on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. One retailer will offer an incredible discount and will be announced 24-hours before the weekend, so keep your eyes peeled.

Concert call

Bollywood Parks is marking the end of another fantastic year with great concerts presented by well-known South Indian singers, renowned Punjabi vocalist Guru Randhawa and famous music composer Arjun Kanungo. This Friday's show will begin at 8pm when national award-winning playback singer and music director M.G Sreekumar will sing his most celebrated songs. This will be followed by a performance by Indian playback singer Shweta Mohan (pictured) and Indian Carnatic vocalist, playback singer and musician Haricharan. What a line-up!

Kids' time

Things are about to get messy at OliOli, Dubai's experiential playground for children, as it launches its Mess Fest! Celebrating all things messy, the three-day festival runs from today until Saturday and offers families a range of exciting indoor and outdoor activities including walking on liquids, making the gooiest slime, creating works of art using catapults and exploding watermelons using nothing but rubber bands. Check out www.olioli.ae

Looney Tunes

The festivities at Dragon Mart 2 include the Looney Tunes' School of Duck shows, weekly raffle draws, entertaining roaming parades, lively outdoor installations and more this Dubai Shopping Festival. Take home one of two Renault Duster SUV grand prizes up for grabs, or win Nakheel Gift Cards if you spend Dhs200.

Emirati food

Enjoy a brand-new Emirati seafood restaurant located in the heart of Dubai. Known for its tasty specialties and authentic local flavors, Al Hadaq celebrated its official grand opening at Al Barsha 3 last week.

Top tennis

Abu Dhabi has geared up for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City from today until Saturday. With some of the best international players, see the Williams sisters take to the court in what will probably become one of the Capital's most exciting sporting events.

New TV

Viu is bringing out an Egyptian original dram, Ana Sherry Dot Com. Ana Sherry Dot Com is the story of a young Egyptian woman who is striving for independence and eventually rises from the ashes of failure as she embarks on an unusual online business opportunity. Sarah Al Shami plays the lead role of Sherry alongside Emad Rashad in the role of Alkadi, Sherry's father.

Cancel all your clubbing plans, we've got you covered

Adrian Eftmie

The award-winning DJ Eftmie is headlining the always-great Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse tonight. Catch his tunes in one of the best venues in town.

Where: Five Palm

Camilo Franco

We haven't been to Armani Prive in ages, but tonight its Twisted evening presents Camilo Franco who is huge in Ibiza. That's worth a look.

Where: Armani

Trey Songz

On Friday the one and only Trey Songz will be dropping in at Drai's DXB for a night of fun. The Grammy-nominated rapper will see in the party until early in the am.

Where: Drai's

Soulja Boy

His biggest hit was a worldie and on Friday in the capital you can catch up with his subsequent work. Soulja Boy will be cranking up Mad On Yas Island.

Where: Mad

This article has been adapted from its original source.