Tough Fighter: Turkish Female Weightlifter Cansel Ozkan Earns Youth Gold Medal

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Turkish weightlifter Cansel Ozkan won a gold medal in the 2019 IWF Youth World Championships in the U.S. resort of Las Vegas, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced Monday.

Ozkan, competing in the women's 55-kilogram weight class, claimed the gold in snatch late Sunday by lifting 79 kilograms.

So far at the tournament, Turkish weightlifters have won five gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

The championships will run through Friday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.