Tourists Travel to Norway for the Thrill

Trolltunga in Norway (Shutterstock)

The stunning collection of photographs reveals the lengths adrenaline junkies will go to capture the perfect snap on a world-famous landmark.

Thrill-seekers can be seen performing incredible backflips, handstands and yoga poses at Trolltunga in Norway, a precipice of rock jutting out over a sheer cliff and picturesque lake.

The landmark, a flat cliff edge 2,300ft from the ground which translates to 'Troll's Tongue' in English, sticks horizontally out of a mountain on the north side of Lake Ringedalsvatnet.

But it has now become such a hot-spot for Instagram posers desperate to get their dream shot that 'behind the scenes' photos show hour-long queues of tourists snaking down the rock formation as they patiently wait their turn.

