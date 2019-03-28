Traditional is a Better Bedtime Read Than E-Books?

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Some studies said that electronic news websites will never replace newspapers and magazines. But, this time, a new US study went beyond journalism to children stories, and found that the printed book of the story you may want to read for your child is far better than its electronic counterpart.

The study, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said traditional paper books may have further advantages than e-books in enhancing parents-children interaction.

The study conducted by the University of Michigan's Children’s Hospital watched 37 parent-toddler pairs. It found that children and parents had interacted less when reading e-books.

Dr. Tiffany Munzer, a fellow in development behavioral pediatrics and the study lead author, wrote in a report published on the university's website: "Shared book reading boosts language development in children and enhances their link with their parents, and could have better results with the printed books."

During the study, parents used three types of books: Paper publications, e-books, and e-books enhanced with sound effects and animations.

"E-Books often lead parents to talk more about the technology itself, like giving instruction on the device, or warning children from pressing the buttons or changing the sound volume," Munzer explained.

"Unfortunately, e-books hinder children's ability to communicate with their parents while reading; unspoken interactions such as warmth, closeness, and excitement are also less when reading e-books," she added.

The study also found, that unlike e-books, the printed stories create a good interaction that enriches a child’s love for reading, and enhances it with age.

This article has been adapted from its original source.