Traditional Turkish Art Gets Looks in UN Climate Change in Poland

Turkey's Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum on Tuesday inaugurated a traditional Turkish craft stand at the UN climate change conference (COP24) in Poland.

He observed a carpet weaving loom and ebru art (paper marbling) at the stand. He also painted an ebru pattern with artist Asuman Hasircioglu.

Kurum also met Estonian Environment Minister Siim Kiisler, French government official Brune Poirson and UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa.

