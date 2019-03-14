trashtag Challenge Goes Viral and Inspires People to Make Cleaner World

#trashtag challenge (Twitter)

A new social media trend called #trashtag challenge has gone viral and inspired people to pick up garbage in an effort to make a cleaner world.

In March, the #trashtag challenge has turned out to be a massive movement and encouraged people to seek out areas filled with litter. People have picked up the rubbish and posted before and after pictures on social media when all the cleaning is done.

There are remarkable number of posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook showing before and after photos of rubbish-free places which motivates people to be a part of this challenge.

So far, there have been nearly 30,000 posts were tagged with #trashtag on Instagram and a large number of volunteers have cleaned up places -- such as forests, beaches and parks -- covered with garbage.

The challenge was originally started four years ago but could not survive so long then.

This article has been adapted from its original source.