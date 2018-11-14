A Tribute to Charles Aznavour, an Armenian Icon Who Sang in French

Charles Aznavour (Twitter)

If you want to know any group with a long history and strong sense of self, you could do worse than to immerse yourself in its culture.

If you want to unearth the mysteries of any nation, people or civilization, you merely need to expose yourself to its culture, for culture is the key to any human society, representing the culmination of a people’s desires, ambitions, lifestyles and relationships.

Cultures that persevere in the face of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement are, by definition, more resilient than the borders of the country or region that gave birth to them.

As a Lebanese of Armenian descent, I consider myself one of the luckiest souls on this planet, for I have the chance to identify with not only one but two resilient cultures.

I’m proud to live in the country that gave birth to Fayrouz and honored to be a descendant of Sayat-Nova (Georgian-born Armenian poet) and Komitas (Armenian priest and musicologist). I consider my culture to be both a weapon and a treasure. I felt a small part of me died when I heard that Charles Aznavour an icon of Armenian and French music had passed away.

Referring to Aznavour as an icon is an understatement in terms of both his career and his life philosophy, but sometimes words can’t convey everything.

Aznavour gave so much that for a time his generosity was taken for granted. His kindness had no limits. Whenever people needed a leader, he was there. Whenever they needed a savior he was on the front line.

When an earthquake struck Armenia in 1988, he quickly got on a plane to help ease his people’s misery. In 1989 he partnered with French musicians to record “Pour Toi Armenie,” which exposed the world to the aftermath of the earthquake. He was also responsible for attracting a lot of foreign aid which helped save thousands of lives. He was always a step ahead of the game.

“Who is going to take care of his people and nation after he is gone, who is going to fund the schools?” he asked in one of his last interviews. “Who is going to represent Armenia on the international scale? Who will be our voice in a world where the small and weak have no place?”

Aznavour’s passing reminds us of that saying, that you only know the value of something when it’s lost. Who will defend the Armenian people’s cause before the international community?

As an advocate for the memory of the Armenian genocide, Aznavour risked his career, fame and fortune. In the face of apathy and criticism, he raised awareness about ongoing injustice. For this, he will always have a special place in the hearts of Armenians.

At the end of the day, what I know is that I’m only a 21-year-old student trying to show his respect to one of the greatest Armenians who have walked on the face of this earth. Just like me, not just the entire Armenian diaspora and the Armenian Republic but also that of France went to enormous lengths to pay tribute to the deceased icon. Paris organized a spectacular ceremony, where many honorable musicians and President Emmanuel Macron were present.

The ceremonial march was also broadcast on national television and the Republic Square of Armenia was lit with thousands of candles where “Emmenez-moi” and “La Boheme” were played for tens of thousands until morning light.

As a part of this huge “Aznavourian” community it is now our turn, not only as the Armenian community of Lebanon, but Lebanon as a whole to pay homage to our hero on Nov. 15-16, because I am truly confident that just like us, the Lebanese people have always had huge respect for this great artist, who occupied a special place in their hearts.

We are truly aware that no matter how grand our efforts, they will be nothing compared to what this man has done for us. I would like to end with his own song lyrics: “Take me to the edge of the world, take me to the city of miracles.”

I hope that the divine powers granted this icon his wish, for he deserves nothing less.

Kegham Hawatian is an American University of Beirut senior student majoring in Biology and minoring in Creative Writing.

This article has been adapted from its original source.