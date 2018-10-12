Trump is 'On His Hero's Journey' and I'm 'Crazy Motherf***er': Kanye West's Visit to White House

Kanye's visit with Trump at the White House (Twitter)

Kanye West went on an extended rant in the Oval Office on Thursday at the beginning of a working lunch with Donald Trump, where he dropped the F bomb, talked about his Bipolar Disorder diagnosis, pounded on the Resolute Desk and gave the president a hug.

West said that he has come to understand that 'bravery helps you beat this game called life' and that he was misdiagnosed with a mental health disease when he was really just sleep deprived in a 10-minute speech, followed by nearly 10 minutes of questions, in which he labeled himself a 'crazy motherf***er' and called the amendment that ended slavery a 'trap door' and said it should be abolished.

He also joked about running for president in 2024 and said that Trump 'is on his hero’s journey' in the astounding remarks that seemed to amuse the former reality TV show hosting president, who told him: 'That was pretty impressive.'

West showed up to the meeting that the White House opened up to reporters at the last minute wearing a "Make America Great Again" ball cap.

'They tried to scare me to not wear this hat, my own friends, but this hat it gives me, it gives me power,' West asserted. 'You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn't have a lot of male energy in my home. And also, I'm married to a family that, you know – not a lot of male energy going on. It's beautiful though,' he said, breaking into nervous laughter as he spoke about his wife Kim Kardashian West and her family.

The rapper said that he loves Hillary Clinton but the slogan 'I'm with her' didn't empower him to be the kind of man or father he felt his son deserved.

'I love Hillary. I love everyone, right? But the campaign "I'm with her" just didn't make me feel, as a guy that didn't get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son,' he said. 'It was something about, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. That's my favorite super hero.'

He said the hat is like a Superman cape and said that Trump made him a billionaire.

'No bulls***t,' he added, advising networks to slap a five-second delay on his remarks. 'Just goes in and gets it done. Right now, you gave me the heart to go to Adidas,' he told Trump, referring to his Yeezy shoe deal.

West said his company as valued at $14 billion in 2015 and operating at a loss of $2 billion a year.

'Now we have a $38 billion market cap. It's called the "Yeezy Effect." And I went to Casper. We had a meeting in Chicago. And I said, "You have to bring manufacturing onshore." And not even shore. Into the core! It's that about the borders, the core of Adidas,' he stated. 'And Chicago is the core of middle America. We have to make middle America strong. So I had the balls. Because I have enough the balls to put on this hat. I mean, this Adidas thing made me a billionaire.'

Tying his success into prison reform, he said, 'It's habilitation, not rehabilitation, because we didn't have the abilities in the first place. We never had anyone who taught us. They didn't teach us....So it's more important than any specific deal, anything, that we bring jobs into America. And that we provide a transition with mental health and the American education curriculum, that Jim worked on, Larry Hoover also has a curriculum that he's worked on.'

'There's a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things, that puts us back into that trap door called the 13th Amendment. I did say "abolish" with the hat on,' he said of his prior support for getting rid of the constitutional amendment.

West said earlier this month that he wants to 'abolish' the amendment that's credited with abolishing slavery. He clarified later that he actually wants to 'amend it' to prevent African-Americans from becoming involuntary servants for any reason.

The 13th Amendment allows for involuntary servitude if an American citizen is convicted of a crime. West contends that blacks are being locked up in massive numbers in order to justify enslaving.

He says that 'in order to make a freed man a slave, all you have to do is convict them of a crime' and jail them.

'There's people getting paid $0.08 a week working for companies that are privately owned and a lot of them are first-time offenders. A lot of them are nonviolent crimes. And then also we deal with, we're not dealing with the mental health and the therapy,' he told TMZ.

In the Oval Office he went back to claiming that he wants the 13th amendment totally disposed of.

'Because why would you keep something around that's a trap door? If you're building a floor, the Constitution is the base of our industry, right? Of our country, of our company? Would you build a trap door that if you mess up and you accidentally, something happens, you fall and you end up next to the Unabomber? You end up – you've got to remove all that trap door out of the relationship.'

When he was finished with the 10-minute speech the president said it was 'amazing' and that the impromptu remarks were 'pretty impressive.'

'That was quite something. That was quite something,' Trump told the rapper as he suggested they move on to lunch. West responded, 'It was from the soul. I just channeled it.'

And he wasn't done. West took questions from reporters for another 10 minutes in which he expounded on Chicago's crime and murder rate. 'The problem is illegal guns. Illegal guns in the problem. Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms,' he said.

'You know, we talk about police murders, which we definitely have to discuss, and we have to bring nobility to the police officers and make them – the police officers are just like us. But there's this whole hate building, right? And that's a major thing about racial tension. And we also, as black people, we have to take a responsibility for what we're doing,' he said at another point in the discussion.

'We kill each other more than police officers. And that's not saying that the police officers are not an issue...because they are in a position of power,' he asserted.

West has pushed for the abolition of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery. 'We don't have the reparations but we have the 13th Amendment. We gotta open up the whole conversation.'

Addressing the condemnation he's received for supporting Trump, who his liberal friends say is a 'racist,' he said, West, said, 'You think racism can control me? Oh that don't stop me That's an invisible wall.'

To pressing his for a direct answer, West said, 'I don't answer questions in simple sound bites.' He told journalists, 'You are tasting a fine wine. It has multiple notes to it. You better play 4-D chess moves like "Minority Report." I mean, it ain't that simple. It's complex'

Trump said that West 'gets it' in remarks after and he hates 'to see what's happening' in West's hometown.

West told Trump, 'I love you,' as he came around to give him a hug. The president informed him that the didn't want to put him in a bad spot. 'No, I'm standing in this spot, I love this guy right here,' West volunteered.

'That's really nice. Come here. That's really nice. And that's from that heart. I didn't want to put you in that position. But that's from the heart. Special guy,' Trump said. 'These two are special people. Whether you like it, whether you don't like it, they're special people. And I appreciate it. Jim, Kanye, I appreciate it,' he said of West and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown, who was also at the White House for the lunch.

West said in the conversation that he wouldn't challenge Trump in 2020 for president - but he could seek the Oval Office for himself in 2024.

'Let’s stop worrying about the future all we really have is today,' he said. 'Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. And might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-f***er like Kanye West's support.'

Trump said he'd be happy to have West on the trail with next year. 'He can speak for me any time he wants. He's been there. Great guy. Smart cookie. Smart. He gets it.'

The president said earlier in the day that they could be pairing up for more than just a White House visit.

Trump says he 'could see' himself campaigning with the rapper. 'Well, I could see it. I could see it,' the president said on 'Fox & Friends' on Thursday morning.

Trump called West a 'genius' in the interview. 'Those in the music business say he's a genius, and that's OK with me, because as far as I'm concerned, he is,' the president said. 'He's not asking anything for himself. He's not saying, 'Hey, gee, I want to do this or that.''

'He's a private guy and he wants to help people, and maybe more than anything prison reform.'

Trump told Fox that he and Kanye would pick up where the president and West's wife left off in their White House conversation. She's visited the White House twice this year to advocate specific clemency cases.

Kanye West had a clemency case of his own that he said at the beginning of the lunch that he'd be pursuing, that of Chicago street gang leader Larry Hoover, whose lawyer attended the meeting with West. The 68-year-old convict is serving six life sentences in a supermax prison in Colorado.

'It's very important for me to get Hoover out because in an alternate universe I am him, and I have to go and get him free,' he said. 'Because he was doing positive inside of Chicago, just like I'm moving back to Chicago and it's not just about, you know, getting on stage and being an entertainer and having a monolithic voice that's forced to be a specific party. You know, people expect that if you're black, you have to be Democrat.'

West said that 'welfare is the reason why a lot of black people end up being Democrat,' because they can't find jobs.

The president credited Kanye with his own surge in support among African Americans when he spoke to Fox on Thursday - and he told DailyMail.com earlier in the week that the backing stems from his dedication to raising black unemployment.

'I will say this, when Kanye came out very strongly a number of months ago, something happened. My polls went up like 25 percent. Nobody's ever seen it like -- he's got a big following in the African-American community,' Trump said. 'A big, big following. And I think he has in a lot of communities. But the polls went through the roof. And I have not seen that -- I think I have -- I can honestly say, I've never seen that before to that extent.'

Trump hailed West as a 'smart guy' as he responded to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Tuesday and said the artist 'loves' what this administration is doing for African-Americans.

'He's been a terrific guy. He loves what we're doing for African-American jobs, for so many different things. Median incomes...is at all-time high. Poverty level at the best rate, meaning the lowest rate. And Kanye is a smart guy and he sees that,' the president said on the South Lawn.

'And also coming with him. He said, "You mind if I bring Jim Brown?" Big Jim Brown. Boy, would he be making a lot of money today, right? He was unstoppable. And he's been a friend of mine. He's been really with us because he gets it, he really gets it,' Trump said.

Brown is a former Cleveland Browns running back and a Football Hall of Famer.

'He sees that African-American, and by the way, Hispanic and Asian have never done better in this country, and he likes it,' the president said of West.

Reporters were not initially invited to attend the Thursday lunch with the 'award-winning Rapper, Producer, and Fashion Designer Kanye West' that the White House said would take place in the Oval Office's private dining room.

'The discussion will be centered on President Trump's historic work to benefit all Americans such as urban revitalization, the creation of Opportunity Zones, new workforce training programs, record highs in African American employment, the creation of manufacturing jobs, ideas from his meeting with African American pastors, potential future clemencies, and addressing the massive violent crime surge in Chicago,' deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement that was meant to serve as a readout.

But then, suddenly they were invited to step into the Oval Office for the sit down with West, who recently wiped all of his social media.

West insisted in the Oval Office that he does not suffer from mental health issues and was misdiagnosed, according to a neuropsychologist he saw that works with professional athletes.

'And he looked at my brain, it's equal on three parts. I'm going to go ahead, drop some bombs to you: 98th percentile IQ test. I had a 75 percentile of all human beings but it was counting eight numbers backwards off, there was repeating,' West asserted. 'So I'm going to work on that one. The other ones, 98 per cent. Tesla. Freud. You know, so he said that I actually wasn't bipolar. I had sleep deprivation which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now, where I wouldn't even remember my son's name.'

West had very little trouble recalling information about new factories opening up on the United States, including a deal the president helped broker that made Wisconsin the site of technology manufacturing company Foxconn's new headquarters. Foxconn produces the iPhone.

'And one of the things we've got to set is Ford, to have the highest design. The dopest cars. The most amazing. I don't really say "dope." I don't say negative words and try to flip them. We just say positive, lovely, divine universal words,' West said of Trump's efforts to bring jobs back from overseas. 'So the flyest, freshest, most amazing car. And what we want to start with is, I brought a gift with me right here. This right here is the I-plane One. It's a hydrogen-powered airplane, and this is what our president should be flying in.'

West typed in his phone's passcode - a repeated tapping of zeros - and showed the plane to Trump.

'We'll get rid of Air Force One. Can we get rid of Air Force One?' the president asked. 'No? You don't like that.'

West told him that Apple, the creator of the iPhone and Mac computers, would be working on the high-tech plane.

'But you know what I don't like about – it's not that I don't like – what I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, or the liberals to improve on, is: If he don't look good, we don't look good. This is our president,' West said.

Pleased with the remark, Trump commented, 'It's true.'

'He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes, the best factories. And we have to make our core be empowered. We have to bring jobs into America. Because our best export is entertainment ideas. But when we make everything in China and not in America, then we're cheating on our country. And we're putting people in position, to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever, the prison system.'

In the months before Trump took office, West came to congratulate him on his victory at Trump Tower in New York City.

West's wife, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, has since visited the White House to meet with Trump and Kushner to discuss prison reform and push for clemency for a first-time drug offender.

Their May meeting led the president to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kardashian West had become a prominent supporter of after reading about her case online.

Kardashian visited the White House in September for a second time. She's not known to have spoken to the president during that trip. She participated in a prison reform panel with Kushner and the president's daughter, also a senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.

West, 41, has deleted his social media accounts following a string of controversial stunts including wearing a Make America Great Again cap during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

He was also booed while making a pro-Trump speech when the cameras stopped rolling on the late-night show in September.

The unscheduled rant led to Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande's finance and an SNL castmate, to publicly slam West.

During last Saturday's show he said: 'Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius. But I don't want to hear Joey Chestnut's opinion on things that are not hot dog related.

'I know Kanye is saying, this is the real me. I'm off the meds. Take them! There's no shame in the medicine game. I'm on them. There's nothing wrong with taking them.

'If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, 'I just want all you to know, this is the real me flying,' I'd jump out. Being mentally-ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.'

Kenan Thompson, another one of SNL's long-standing comics, also took issue with the politically-charged diatribe.

Speaking to the Seth Meyers podcast, he said: 'That was just gnarly, he's such a setup artist. He invited the cast back up there to immediately s*** on them.

'What kind of weird, let me be the puppet master type s*** is that? I'm so glad that I'd gone to my room to change.

Thompson remarked, 'It's just leaning your personal opinion so heavy on others.

'Everybody's opinion should be up for debate. You're putting it out here like what your word says goes, and that's just not fair.'

