Trump Prays for Global Warming in Mid-West

US President Donald Trump (AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday asked global "waming" to make a return for "beautiful Midwest" in the country, which is currently experiencing chilling weather conditions, reports ANI.

"In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can't last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!," Trump tweeted on Monday night.

The US Midwest dug out from a snowstorm that closed schools and businesses, as millions braced for dangerous sub-zero temperatures that could shatter records.

The temperature in Minnesota and Wisconsin was expected to drop to a polar -40 Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius).

According to the Weather Channel, the temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s and 50s throughout the Midwest over the weekend.

Earlier, Trump has stumped readers by using terms like "covfefe" without giving a clarification regarding its true meaning before deleting the tweet, the report added.

