Tuck in. Its All Good Food in Dubai Fest

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

We're all foodies here and the DFF brings with it all things food related. We've gathered 6 of the best offers you need to try this festival.

Flavourful India

Blending centuries-old culinary practices, exotic spices sourced from native lands and a desire to serve up something superbly innovative, Carnival by Tresind is a celebration of modern India, told through cuisine. Jump fork first into a rollercoaster of flavour with every dish from their exclusive menu for Restaurants Week. With a veg and non-veg menu you'll be spoilt for choice ranging from Amuse-Bouche, Pullinji, Pondicherry Fish Curry, Double Roti Dahi Kebab, Gajak and much more.

Where: Tresind, DIFC

When: Until March 2

More for less

Ever walked by one of those fancy shmancy eateries at Dubai Mall and thought to yourself 'Someday.'? That day is any day until March 9, folks. Explore your favourite restaurants through a selection of signature dishes at a special price ranging from Dhs20 to Dhs50. Whether you want to try the Mont Blanc pastry from Angelina, Spaghetti 'Gustosi' from Carluccio's or Walnut Grove's Avo Three Ways, these chef-recommended dishes represent some of the best, mouth-watering dishes you can try this DFF.

Where: The Dubai Mall

When: Until March 9

Tap that tapa

The well-known Spanish tapas bar is offering foodies the ultimate Spanish fiesta experience; Casa de Tapas will be hosting a special Chef's table, with resident Chef Borges, as he walks you through the extensive evolution of the Spanish cuisine. Serving tapas and paella, you're sure to be taken back to the streets of Spain. It doesn't stop just there, a true night out in Spain wouldn't be complete without a live performance by flamenco dancers, leaving senores and senoritas of the evening dancing the night away.

Where: Casa de Tapas, Al Garhoud

When March 3-March 9

2 for 1 is our fav offer!

Just one of your favourite meal isn't cutting it anymore? Get another on the house! During Foodie Hour from 3-5pm during weekdays for the Food Fest, participating restaurants have a Buy-One-Get-One Free on select items. Chillis, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Ocean Basket, The Butcher Shop and Super Chix are just some of the collaborating restaurants.

Where: City Centre Mirdif.

When: Until March 9

Buen provecho

Serving up a delicious celebration, the specially curated menu at Gaucho DIFC for Restaurant Week gives you the chance to explore a plethora of flavours by feasting on special dishes at just Dhs199 per person. Begin your culinary adventure with an array of starters such as Watermelon Salad, Tuna Ceviche and Shrimp Chicharron and move on to a selection of mains such as succulent Bife De Ancho, Pan Seared Salmon, and the delicious new Roast Cauliflower Steak. Culminate the night with sweet treats such as the Pineapple Carpaccio or the Dulce De Leche Profiteroles with a side of Chocolate Sauce.

Where: Gaucho, DIFC

When: Until March9

Buon appetito

This Italian eatery has introduced a brand new special 3-course menu in honour of Dubia Food Festival's Restaurant Week. For just Dhs150 per person, choose from the rich Beef Carpaccio, their colourful Insalata Di Quinoa, Gamberi E Fregola Sarda, the unfailing Ravioli Porcini, and end the night on a sweet note with the Italian classic dessert Millefeuille.

Where: Simply Italian

When: Until March 9

This article has been adapted from its original source.