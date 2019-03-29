Turkey Gives Second Life to Library in Afghanistan

(Shutterstock)

Turkey's state-run aid agency has renovated a library and a conference hall in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) renovated the Ghiyasia Teacher Training Institute's library and conference hall and provided technical support, said the agency on Thursday.

TIKA is very happy to contribute to developing the university's facilities and enriching its library, Ali Ergun Cinar, TIKA's coordinator in Herat, told the reopening ceremony.

Cinar also said that they will accelerate efforts to develop relations between the two countries, as they share a common culture.

“I would like to thank Turkey for their close interest in Afghanistan's religious institutions and hope that this interest will continue,” said Maulvi Khudadad Salih, head of the regional Ulema council in western Afghanistan and founder of the training institute.

Established in 1992, TIKA is responsible for implementing Turkey’s developmental cooperation policies overseas.

