Turkey Seize Thousands of Ancient Coins Dating to Roman Times
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Turkish security forces on Thursday confiscated around 10,000 historical coins dating back to Roman and Byzantine eras in the Aegean province of Kutahya.
In an anti-smuggling operation, the gendarmerie raided a gas station after a tip off that a group of people were plotting a historical artifacts smuggling.
The gendarmerie caught four suspects in the act.
The suspects were taken to the provincial office of gendarmerie following medical check-up.
