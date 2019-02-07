Turkish Director Nominated for Berlin Festival Award

Emin Alper during the 72th Venice Film Festival 2015 in Venice, Italy. (Shutterstock)

Award-winning Turkish film director Emin Alper’s latest movie will compete for the top awards at the Berlin film festival, Berlinale.

Kiz Kardesler (A Tale of Three Sisters) will premiere at the 69th Berlinale, which will open Thursday and run through Feb. 17.

The film focuses on three sisters from a central Anatolian village and their story after they are given to “affluent families as foster children in the hope of improving their lives,” according to the producer.

Alper’s film Abluka (Frenzy) received the Special Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival in 2015. The dystopian movie centers on two brothers who are struggling to survive under “heavy political violence.”

A total of 23 films will be shown during the 11-day festival with 17 competing for the Golden and Silver Bear awards for best film and director.

This year’s festival jury is led by Oscar-winning French actor Juliette Binoche.

Other films competing at the festival include German-Turkish director Fatih Akin’s latest, Der Goldene Handschuh (The Golden Glove) as well as Francois Ozon’s By the Grace of God.

Turkey will also open a stand at the European Film Market which is co-organized with Berlinale on Feb. 7-15.

