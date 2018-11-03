Turkish Hairdresser Earns 1st Prize in Italy Competition

(Shutterstock/File)

A Turkish hairdresser came first place in a contest at the international Hair and Beauty Congress held in Naples, Italy.

Metin Eren, a hairdresser from Turkey's northwestern Bursa province, joined the contest on Oct. 28-29 with the World Hairdressing Confederation (CMC) - Artistic-Technical Confederation of Hairdressing (CAT) Turkey Hairdressers National Team.

Eren came first place in the individual men's haircut category, while his team of seven models and four hairdressers came in third in the international contest.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Eren said he set off to represent Turkey in the international arena in the best way possible.

"Our team came in third place in the world with a great performance. It was also a great honor to receive the champion's cup in the individual men's haircut category and wave our country's flag in the international arena," he said.

Eren also thanked the CMC-CAT Turkey management for their support.

