Turkish Police Stop Attempt to Smuggle 6 Ancient Torahs

(Shutterstock)

Turkish gendarmes have thwarted an attempt to smuggle six ancient copies of the Jewish Torah in the western province of Usak, security sources said Thursday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the gendarmes received a tip off that several historic artifacts were being brought from the southern province of Hatay to Usak.

In an operation, two vehicles were stopped and the copies were recovered.

Two suspects were arrested.

This article has been adapted from its original source.