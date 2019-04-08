Turkish Rapper Detained for Cocaine Possession

The rapper Anil Murat Acar, known as "Gazapism" in the Çeşme district of Izmir, was caught with drugs. (Twitter)

A prominent Turkish rapper was busted for drug possession - at a "herb festival".

While the Turkish word "ot" colloquially refers to marijuana, Alacati's "Ot" Festival is an event designed to celebrate herbs of the legal kind.

Anil Murat Acar, known as Gazapizm, was arrested for possession of 0.73g of cocaine at a nearby club by police who had intensified stop and searches due to the festival.

The rapper was later released, Gercek Gundum reported.

Thousands of visitors from across the country also attended the 10th annual Alacati Herb Festival in southern Turkey, where they were able to sample locally grown herbs in an assortment of dishes, according to Haber Turk.

It's not the first time a well-known Turkish rapper has been arrested on drug charges.

Omer Sercan Ipekcioglu - more popularly known as Ezhel - was arrested in May last year by anti-narcotic police for his song lyrics, which prosecutors said "encouraged young people" to take drugs.

The indictment also referenced a photo of Ezhel smoking marijuana, which he had shared on his Twitter account.

After a month-long social media campaign for his freedom, Ezhel was acquitted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.