Turkish Singer Donates for New Zealand Terror Attack

Haluk Levent, a renowned Turkish singer (Twitter)

New Zealand's deputy prime minister praised a Turkish singer for donating income generated from a concert to victims of last Friday’s terrorist attack.

"We are very happy to receive the income of the concert in [Turkey's northwestern province of] Canakkale to the victims of terror in our country,” said Winston Peters, who is also the foreign minister, at an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Last Friday, at least 50 Muslims were killed and dozens injured when a terrorist entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand and shot worshippers in cold blood.

Haluk Levent, a renowned Turkish singer, told Anadolu Agency: "I got positive reactions from the Muslims of New Zealand. I believe we have bolstered solidarity."

Levent's concert on Tuesday was among the many charity works he is engaged in.

