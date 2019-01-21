TV Host in Egypt Jailed for Interviewing Gay Man

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Mohamed al-Ghaity Disable alert for Samir Sabry Follow >

The 6th of October City Misdemeanor Court on Sunday sentenced LTC satellite channel TV host Mohamed al-Ghaity to one year in prison and a bail of LE1,000 on charges of contempt of religion, incitement to debauchery and immorality for hosting an interview with a gay man.

Lawyer Samir Sabry filed the case against Ghaity with the Attorney-General.

Sabry said that Ghaity violated the basic rules, laws and religious constants. On the LTC channel, he hosted a gay man and began asking him many questions, Sabry said in his case, explaining that the answer to such questions should not be broadcast on satellite or any other media.

The case said that it established that this measure from Ghaity can be considered incitement to debauchery that encourages the practice of homosexuality. Sabry explained that since the program had directly reviewed all gains and advantages made by hosting the gay guest, it would be considered as directly approving the behavior that is against law and religion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.