Twitter Appeals to Arabic Users for Shaping Anti-Abuse Policy

The social media giant Twitter has called on Arabic speakers to take part in shaping a planned abuse-related policy, Arabian Business reported.

Users of the site, and those who don’t, can send in their feedback until Oct. 9 through Twitter MENA’s Arabic blog, where the feedback from is uploaded.

Although the social media giant has utilized partnerships in its policy development process in the past, it is the first time that the public gets to be involved the report added.

“The Twitter rules apply to everyone who uses Twitter. In the past, we’ve created our rules with a rigorous policy development process. It involves in-depth research and partnership with the members of our trust and safety council and other experts to ensure these policies best serve every person on the service. Now, we’re trying something new by asking everyone for feedback on a policy before it’s part of the Twitter Rules,” a statement released by Twitter explained.

Other languages included in the process include English, Spanish, and Japanese.

Twitter said its policy team was working closely with local non-governmental organizations and policy makers to capture feedback from languages that were not represented in the available versions of the form.

The data gathered will be used to expand the social network’s “hateful conduct policy,” and to help in identifying other less obvious abusive content.

