Two Beirut Nightclubs Raided and Fined for Serving Minors

Two nightclubs were raided over the weekend and fined after they were found to be serving minors, a statement from the Internal Security Forces reported Sunday.

The ISF’s Tourism Police raided a club in Kesrouan’s Kaslik and another Beirut’s Karantina. A total of about 350 underage students were found in the clubs.

Police shut down both parties and issued violation notices to the organizers.

The ISF and the Tourism Ministry have repeatedly warned nightclub owners against allowing in and serving minors alcohol and said lcohol and said lawful action would be taken against violators.

