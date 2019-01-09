Two Brothers Take Visitors on 1970s Nostalgic Journey at Janadriyah Fest

Two brothers took hundreds of visitors on a nostalgic journey back to 1970s at Janadriyah festival. (Twitter)

Two brothers took hundreds of visitors on a nostalgic journey back to 1970s Saudi Arabia at this year’s Janadriyah festival.

Mohammed Al-Mebred, 24, and his 21-year-old brother Abdullah, put on a display recreating life in a typical Saudi household during that decade.

The young Saudis, from the city of Al-Kharj, had gathered together old school books, a radio, television, games and other items for their authentic portrayal of life in the 1970s.

They also staged some play acting based on their 1970s theme to entertain visitors at the popular national heritage and cultural festival, now in its 33rd year.

Reflecting on the slower pace of life in the 1970s, the brothers chatted with festival visitors and read out newspaper articles from the era.

They also screened shows from the 1970s on an original TV set, including the Kuwaiti comedy series Khalty Gmasha. Vintage speakers were used to play the music of Saudi singers Eisa Al-Ehsaei, Basheer Shannan and Fahad bin Saeed.

