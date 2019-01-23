Two Snatch $57K Money Bag From Saudi in Daylight in Riyadh - Captured on Video

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A white, fully tinted car was waiting for him.

Two thieves stole 215,000 Saudi Riyals ($57,436) from a man in Riyadh in broad daylight.

The incident took place last Thursday afternoon, when the Saudi national parked and disembarked from his vehicle.

CCTV footage from the street shows a tall thin, dark-skinned man barreling into the victim.

He snatched a bag full of money from his hands and made a run for it.

A white fully-tinted car was waiting for him on the side of the road. The thief jumped inside and they sped away.

The victim said that he felt he was being followed from the moment he left the bank.



This article has been adapted from its original source.