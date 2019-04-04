UAE Bans Kids Game Because of 'Dwarfism'

Toy Store. (AFP/ File Photo)

An online toy store was offering a 50 per cent discount on the toy.

Dubai Municipality has banned a toy for containing high levels of boron, after a study has shown that such high levels can increase rates of dwarfism in children, Emarat El Youm reported.

The Department of Health and Safety reported that the toy exceeded the safety standards for boron, warning parents that high levels of this toxic substance can cause health risks to their children.

