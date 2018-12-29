UAE Court Charges Two Men for Selling Fake Degree Certificates to Students

(Shutterstock)

Acting on a complaint from the university, the police set a trap and arrested one of the suspects.

The Sharjah Criminal Court has charged two men with selling forged certificates within a university. They allegedly forged and promoted educational certificates among the university students in Sharjah.

During a hearing on Thursday, the court heard the testimony of a security officer at the university, who said he had received information from a media centre official that a person was selling false university degrees to the students. Acting on a complaint from the university, the police set a trap and arrested one of the suspects. The investigation showed that he was promoting forged certificates through social media.

In the court, the accused pleaded not guilty. He said he was friends with the second defendant, who asked him to come to a place near Port Khalid and bring his passport to help the latter obtain a tourist visa to a foreign country. He said when went to the nearest police station himself when he came to know about the charges against him.

