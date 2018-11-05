UAE Court Jails Maid to 3-Years for Setting Sponsor's House on Fire

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

She set the curtains of the villa on fire.

Police probe showed that the maid set fire in one of the rooms of her sponsor's villa following a heated argument between the two.

The defendant planned and committed the crime while her sponsor was outdoors. She set ablaze the curtains of a room in the villa.

The suspect admitted to her crime during the police investigations. She was referred to the RAK Public Prosecution, which charged her with premeditatedly setting the fire.

The defendant was later referred to the RAK Criminal Court which turned down the defence lawyer's pleas for mercy.

