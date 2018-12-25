UAE Court Jails Man For 10 Years Over 1.35kg Cocaine Smuggle

(Shutterstock/File)

A passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Dubai Court for smuggling 1.35kg of cocaine during transit in a handbag that he claimed to be carrying for his uncle in Thailand.

The 34-year-old man's bag was scanned at the Dubai International Airport when he was stopped in the transit section. The passenger denied he carried anything to claim when asked by the customs inspector who spotted strange objects in a small bag.

The inspector found two envelopes that carried cocaine in the bag, but the passenger claimed he was not aware of the drugs placed. The passenger pleaded not guilty when he stood before the Dubai Court of First Instance in December, claiming the case was fabricated against him.

On Monday, the accused was also slapped a Dh50,000 fine. He will be deported after serving his jail term.

The ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

