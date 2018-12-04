UAE Court Jails Man 6 Months for Pinching 22 Mobiles at $16K

Shutterstock/ File Photo)

He will be deported after serving the jail term.

A man who stole 22 mobile phones worth Dh60,000 ($16,333) from his workplace in Dubai has been sentenced to six months in jail followed by deportation.

The salesman stole the phones over a two month period in 2015, November and December, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

As he was in charge of a storage facility, he would receive packages and distribute them to other salespersons after placing an anti-theft chip inside.

One day, another employee of Asian nationality saw him hiding a small box in his pocket nearly two months later. He informed his manager, who reviewed CCTV camera footage.

Upon confronting the man, he confessed and gave a written statement with his signature which attested to him stealing 9 devices.

In total, 22 mobile phones were discovered to be missing.

He later recanted his testimony in court but was found guilty of all charges.

