UAE Court Jails Man For Killing Lover to 7 Years

The man was also ordered to pay blood money to the woman's family.

A man accused of stabbing his lover to death after she provoked him will be jailed for seven years.

Official court documents stated that the man was allegedly high on drugs at the time, although he was cleared of consuming and possessing hashish.

The Arab man had allegedly lured the woman at her home with the intention of killing her.

He claimed that she provoked and insulted him, so he stabbed her in the neck and other parts of her body, but did not mean to kill her.

The man added that he had a mental illness and was using psychotropic drugs that were prescribed to him by a doctor.

A medical report however said the man was normal and didn't suffer from any mental illnesses.

The man challenged the sentence to Abu Dhabi's top court denying intentionally killing his girlfriend.

The Cassation court judge rejected the man's appeal after hearing from all parties and maintained the rulings and sentences by the lower courts.

