UAE Court Sentences Asian to 10 Years for Roommate's Murder

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The victim confronted the accused at his workplace after a fight in their house.

Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian man to 10 years imprisonment for attempt to murder.

He will be deported after serving his term.

The man was convicted of attempting to murder his roommate in Al Jurf industrial area.

The accused had attacked the victim with a sharp knife - over a dispute - in a house they shared, but the supervisor intervened and stopped him in time, Al Bayan reported.

The victim then visited the attacker's workplace - in a drunken state - to fight him, but instead the defendant found a knife and stabbed him repeatedly before one of the nearby workers intervened before he could kill him.

