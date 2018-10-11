UAE Court Slaps Woman for Stealing ACs, TVs From Ex-Husband

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court has scrapped a verdict passed by a lower court under which Dh3,000 fine was slapped on an Arab woman convicted of stealing air conditioners and televisions from her former husband's house.

As per court records, the case unfolded when the husband of the defendant - an Arab, lodged a complaint against his ex-wife in which he accused her of stealing eight air conditioners and three TV sets from his house when he was outdoors.

The RAK police summoned the defendant who admitted to transferring and never stealing the ACs and TVs from the house of her former husband to the custody home of her children.

The woman has also returned these devices to the police stations, but her ex-husband refused to receive them.

The case was referred to the RAK public prosecution which charged the Arab woman with stealing eight ACs and three TVs from the house of her husband without his consent.

